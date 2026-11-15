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Goldschmidt's First Place Finish Leads Engineers to Third Straight Mideast Regional Championship
4 days ago
HARTFORD, CT – Colin Goldschmidt captured the individual championship to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team to its third consecutive NCAA Division III Mideast Regional title at Trinity College this afternoon. Goldschmidt delivered the top performance in the 8,000-meter race, crossing the finish line first...