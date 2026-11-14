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SLOW STARTERS, GREAT FINISHERS: USMNT routs Haiti in Nations League quarterfinals 1st leg, 6-0
By Michael Lewis,4 days ago
Christian Pulisic struck twice in the second half. (Jon van Woerden Photo) The United States put itself in a perfect position to reach the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. Powered by Christian Pulisic’s brace within 141 seconds in the second half, the Americans rolled past Haiti, 6-0, in the quarterfinals at Nu Stadium in Miami in Mauricio Pochettino’s penultimate game as head coach on Saturday.