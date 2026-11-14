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MTSU’s Center for Health and Human Services advances well-being of Tennesseeans
By Ben Tilbury,12 days ago
MTSU’s Center for Health and Human Services aims to address some of Tennessee’s most urgent public health issues through research, projects and community partnerships. The center, which was founded by the Adams Chair of Excellence in Health Care Services in 1993, began operating independently in 2015. Since then, they have received $19 million to fuel projects lasting anywhere from a few months to over 10 years.