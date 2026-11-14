undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Blue Devils Close Season with 42-35 Win at Oshkosh
4 days ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stout Polytechnic football team (6-4, 4-3 WIAC) closed out the 2026 season with a 42-35 victory over UW-Oshkosh (3-7, 1-6 WIAC) Saturday afternoon at J. J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium. The Blue Devils piled up 553 yards of total offense, including 432 passing yards, and broke a 35-35 tie with a 78-yard touchdown pass from Chase Pemberton to Davonte Evans with 3:25 remaining.