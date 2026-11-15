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Bridge testing, inspections close Market Street Bridge Sunday, restrictions to follow
By WTVC,4 days ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Market Street Bridge will close Sunday, November 15, for maintenance, testing, and inspections from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). A spokesperson for the department says the quarterly bridge inspection, biennial routine inspection, along with testing and maintenance...