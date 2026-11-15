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A Family-Owned Grocery Chain Just Opened Its First Connecticut Store With Fresh Sushi, Specialty Cheeses And An In-House Bakery
By Marlowe Quinn,4 days ago
A new supermarket opening doesn’t usually sound like a major event. But add fresh sushi and an in-house bakery, and suddenly grocery shopping starts looking considerably more entertaining. And that’s before you reach the cheese selection. A family-owned grocery chain has opened its first Connecticut location, bringing an...
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