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Little Women the musical @ Musical Theatre West – Review
By LA Theatre Bites,4 days ago
Every generation has their favorite version of Louisa May Alcott’s timeless novel Little Women. The March sisters’ story of growing up, finding their place in the world, and chasing their dreams has made an impact on audiences of all ages, and this musical version will make the next generation fall in love with Jo, Meg, Beth, Amy and the beautiful world they inhabit. With a soaring score and poignant lyrics, Little Women captures the hope, love, and personal sacrifice that shape the March sisters’ journey, reminding us all that no dream is too big when you have the support of those you love. Source.