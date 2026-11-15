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‘Did You Hit That Aircraft?’ Wild Audio Catches Moment 2 Planes Collide Amid FAA Chaos
4 days ago
The brutal weekend for air travel continued on Saturday night when two planes collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport. CBS News reported a UPS Boeing 767 cargo plane slammed into a Copa Airlines Boeing 737, and audio that hit social media soon after captured the moment the air traffic controller called out the UPS pilot for it.