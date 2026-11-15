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9 Southern California Restaurants Serving Incredible Food At Affordable Prices, According To The Michelin Guide
By Tommy Delaney,4 days ago
One Michelin-recognized spot on this list starts ladling pho at 7 in the morning. Another earned a full Michelin star while still taking orders at a food hall counter. Michelin has a special award for places like these. It’s called the Bib Gourmand, and it goes to restaurants serving great food at a fair price.
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