undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Western Kentucky Smokehouse Made A Country Ham That Broke Auction Records, And You Can Taste It In Their Deli Sandwiches
By Brad Connors,3 days ago
Some people collect stamps, and some people collect blue ribbons for country ham. This Western Kentucky smokehouse clearly belongs in the second group. Its prize ham drew a winning bid at a charity auction that made jaws drop across the state. You might expect a ham like that to live behind glass.
3