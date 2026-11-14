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Two 42-Story Towers With 1,344 Residences Proposed At 101 SE 1st Avenue In Downtown Miami
13 days ago
Plans have been submitted for Namdar 101, a two-tower residential development at 101 SE 1st Avenue in Downtown Miami. Designed by Behar Font & Partners and proposed by Namdar Group, the project would consist of two 42-story towers rising approximately 436 feet, with 1,344 residences and 7,832 square feet of commercial space. Witkin Hults + Partners is responsible for the landscape design.
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