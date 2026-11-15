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Shoppers Are Digging Through Three Floors Of Vintage Goods Inside A Former Nebraska Furniture Factory
By Megan Carlisle,4 days ago
Barrister bookcases, roll-top desks and antique hall trees crowd one Nebraska shop that opens its doors only three days a week. That short schedule turns every weekend into a little treasure hunt with a built-in deadline. The focus here is honest wood. Think golden oak, hand-carved details and natural finishes...
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