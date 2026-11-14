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Connecticut Locals Say The Fried Seafood Platters At This Riverfront Restaurant Never Disappoint
By Natalie Winslow,4 days ago
Crispy fried seafood, a generous plate, and a river flowing nearby. That’s already sounding like a much better afternoon than eating lunch at your desk. Especially if you’re the sort of person who takes seafood cravings seriously. A Connecticut riverfront restaurant serves fried seafood platters that have become...
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