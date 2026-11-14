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More Than 60 Outlet Stores Make This Connecticut Shopping Destination An Easy Indoor Holiday Shopping Trip
By Adrian Holloway,2 days ago
December shopping has one particularly annoying feature: carrying bags through freezing parking lots while trying to remember where you left the car. Wouldn’t it be nice to skip at least part of that?. A Connecticut indoor outlet destination brings together more than 60 stores, making holiday shopping considerably easier...
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