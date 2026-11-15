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Honolulu's affordable housing push: what proposed Bill 18 means for renters
4 days ago
A University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO) report said Honolulu's Bill 7 program has made affordable rental housing development more feasible, but rising construction costs, borrowing rates and permitting delays have made it difficult to meet production goals. City Councilmember Andria Tupola said Bill 18 could help address some of those challenges.