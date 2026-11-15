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David Bailey Makes His Case for Defensive Rookie of the Year
By Phil Sullivan,4 days ago
The Jets have spent most of the 2026 season frustrating us, but David Bailey is doing something we haven’t seen from a Jets rookie in a long time. He’s getting to the quarterback, forcing turnovers and putting up numbers that belong in the conversation with some of the best rookie pass rushers in NFL history. And while the Jets continue to struggle in the standings, Bailey is making a strong case for something this franchise hasn’t celebrated in years: an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.