undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jets News: Three Receivers Questionable Before Bills Game
By Phil Sullivan,2 days ago
Saturday’s Jets News comes with an encouraging practice report and a lineup that still needs sorting out. Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell all practiced fully on Friday, but all three remain questionable for Buffalo. Aaron Glenn expects Wilson to play once he completes concussion protocol; that last step still matters. On defense, David Bailey gets another chance to disrupt an elite quarterback, this time one who can punish a pass rush with his legs. Draft implications will also follow elsewhere Sunday, even if we would rather be talking about a playoff race. Here are the latest headlines, our recent JetNation coverage and the forum conversations heading into kickoff weekend.