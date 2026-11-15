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Montevallo Falls to Barry in Game Two of GSC/SSC Crossover
4 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Montevallo men's basketball dips to 0-2 to start the season after falling to Barry, 112-100, on Saturday afternoon. Barry jumped out to an early nine-point lead at the 16:22 mark after knocking down three of their first four shot attempts. Montevallo then used a 14-point run highlighted by five points from Carson Pringle over the next three minutes to give Montevallo a 16-13 lead for its first of the day. The Bucs and Falcons traded buckets over the next six minutes with neither side gaining more than a two-point lead before Michael Johnson's second bucket of the game tied the score at 31-31 with 6:52 left in the first half. Barry then opened a 13-2 run to regain control at 44-33 with just under four minutes to play until the break. The Bucs would hold a double-digit lead through the first-half buzzer and head into the locker room with a 54-43 advantage over Montevallo.