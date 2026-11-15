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Travelers Scrambling at SoCal Airports After FAA Ground Stop
By Contributing Editor,4 days ago
Travelers at Southland airports were being advised to expect continued delays and check with their airlines Saturday after Friday’s roughly four-hour nationwide ground stop for all air traffic. The Federal Aviation Administration’s order was lifted Friday at about 5:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, but widespread delays and cancellations were...