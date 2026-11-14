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Chiefs elevate 2 players from practice squad for Week 10
2 days ago
Before departing for Saturday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Kansas City Chiefs made a pair of practice squad elevations for the contest. Unsurprisingly, running back Nate Carter received a call up. With star rusher Kenneth Walker being downgraded to out on Saturday because of a late week groin issue, there was little doubt Carter would be made available. Third string running back Jadyn Ott also carries a questionable designation with a hamstring injury.