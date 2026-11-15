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United Cajun Navy helps recover missing Maryland teen after search draws dozens of volunteers
By Rylee Kramer,5 days ago
(WAFB) - A Louisiana-based search and rescue organization helped bring a missing teenager home to his family in Maryland after a search that brought together dozens of volunteers and several agencies. Mark Everett Coates III, 18, disappeared November 4 while fishing along the Susquehanna River near Havre de Grace, Maryland.