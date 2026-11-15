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Toronto Raptors Release Injury Report for New York Knicks Game (Nov. 15)
By Juan Paolo David,4 days ago
The Toronto Raptors are back at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday to start a three-game home stand. They welcome the New York Knicks for their first matchup of the season. The Raptors are on a three-game losing streak and will look to snap it against the defending NBA champions. They have been playing without Kawhi Leonard since October 25, when he was diagnosed with a left knee injury.