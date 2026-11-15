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Travelers stranded after FAA nationwide groundstop
4 days ago
US sports scramble back to normal after FAA ground stop upends team travel. Sporting events across the country are slowly returning to normal after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide for several hours. Friday's disruption affected travel plans for professional and college teams. Most college football teams playing Saturday travel the day before their games. A number of games were delayed by hours to give visiting programs more time to arrive and prepare. Utah's game at Arizona and Arizona State's game at Central Florida were both pushed back three hours. NFL teams playing Sunday typically travel the day before their games. They were expected to fly as planned on Saturday.
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