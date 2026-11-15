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Jacksonville Blanked by Savannah 4-0
4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, FL – On a night honoring women in sports, the Jacksonville Icemen rebranded as the Lunas in honor of their women’s youth program, with the visiting Ghost Pirates doing the same as the Sirens. Despite a spirited contest, the Lunas (3-6-3) fell to the Sirens (5-6-1) 4-0 on home ice on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Jacksonville goaltender Cameron Rowe made 29 saves on 33 shots faced.