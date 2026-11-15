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Lady Flames Basketball Falls to Tampa, 67-51
4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Host University of Tampa went to a zone and outscored the Lee women's basketball team 25-14 in the third period. The Spartans went onto a 67-51 victory in the second round of the GSC/SSC Challenge on Saturday evening at the Bob Martinez Athletic Center. Tampa improved to 4-1 on the year while the Lady Flames ended the Challenge with a 1-1 record. Lee will return to Walker Arena on Thursday and will host Sewanee in a 5:30 contest.
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