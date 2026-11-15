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THE FLYOVER, 3A-DII VERSION | West Rusk, Arp and Troup cruise into second round after beat-downs
By Mitch Lucas,4 days ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: A roundup of the playoff action involving West Rusk, Arp and Troup, all from District 10-3A, Division II, what we call THE FLYOVER. It’s a playoff edition of the Flyover, which means it’s brought to you by our advertising partner for The Playoffs on ETBlitz.com, East Texas Lumber and East Texas Hardware! Click on the playoff graphic below to be redirected to their website, for all kinds of deals!