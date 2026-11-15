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Heavy rain and flash flood risk along Middle Texas Coast overnight
By Source: Weather Prediction Center,4 days ago
Stationary thunderstorms developing: Nearly stationary thunderstorms capable of rain rates to 2 inches per hour are developing along the Middle Texas coast west of Freeport, with localized totals of 3 to 5 inches possible and rapid inundation flooding a concern. The greatest moisture and storm potential lies west of I-45 near Matagorda Bay through the overnight period into early Sunday morning. The marginal risk of excessive rainfall extends through 4:00 a.m. CST.