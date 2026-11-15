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Heavy rain bands intensify over West Texas as low pressure consolidates
By Source: Weather Prediction Center,4 days ago
Severe thunderstorm warning issued: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 9:55 p.m. CST as convection strengthens and organizes over the Rolling Plains, Big Country and Concho Valley of West-Central Texas. Heavy rainfall with rates up to 1.5 inches per hour are possible, and isolated to scattered localized flash flooding is possible where soil moisture is abnormally high. The warning remains in effect through 3:00 a.m. CST.
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