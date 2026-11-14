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Marginal Risk for Severe Storms Added for Texas South Plains/West Texas
By Tornado Titans,12 days ago
SPC has added a small Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for part of West Texas this afternoon and evening, with hail the main concern. A shortwave trough over central New Mexico this morning tracks east into West Texas, and scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop across eastern New Mexico and West Texas in a marginally unstable airmass. A few of those storms could become strong enough to produce hail.