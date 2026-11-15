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Severe-Warned Storm Cluster Near Loraine, TX
By Source: Titan Track Data,4 days ago
9:36 p.m. CST Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Storm Near Loraine. The storm cluster near Loraine, TX is heading toward Colorado City, TX, about 3 miles away, and is now under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued at 9:34 p.m. CST. It expires at 10:30 p.m. CST unless the NWS extends it. The warning calls for hail up to 1 inch and gusts up to 70 mph. Colorado City, Loraine, Colorado City Airport and Inadale are inside the warning. It is the strongest of the 2 active storms nearby.