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UCLA cross country stays the course, closes season with top-12 regional finishes
By Steven Chaparyan,4 days ago
Despite racing to a pair of top-12 finishes, the Bruins have crossed their final finish line of the season. UCLA cross country wrapped up its 2026 campaign at the NCAA West Regional Friday morning at Arcade Creek Cross Country Course in Sacramento, with the women’s team posting a 12th-place finish in the 6K for the fourth year in a row and the men placing 10th in the 10K for the second year in a row.