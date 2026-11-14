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Hot Start Fuels No. 10 BYU to Win over Bears in Provo
12 days ago
PROVO, Utah – No. 10 BYU used a hot start to drive a 28-7 win over Baylor football, in front of 63,008 on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Baylor (6-4, 4-3 Big 12 Conference) couldn't overcome a sluggish start as BYU (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) put up a pair of quick, first-quarter touchdowns to jump out to an early lead that the Bears couldn't recover from. The Bears rallied to cut the lead to 21-7 in the fourth quarter but saw the Cougars extend the lead to 28-7 in the closing minutes.