undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Zhilkin grabs Gordie Howe hat trick helps Spirit past Knights at home
By Austin Szumowicz,4 days ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the London Knights in a 6-5 victory on Military Appreciation Night, Saturday at the Dow Event Center. Dima Zhilkin scored two goals and an assist. Nikita Klepov had a goal and three assists, while Blake Barnes, Sawyer Schmidt, and Brody Pepoy each added to the tally. Goaltender Brady Knowling made 25 saves on 30 shots.
1