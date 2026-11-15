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Ilja Dragunov Wins First Title Since Joining AEW By Capturing National Title At Full Gear 2026
By Matt Boone,4 days ago
The championship changes continue at AEW Full Gear 2026. Ilja Dragunov defeated Tommaso Ciampa to capture the AEW National Championship during the November 14 pay-per-view in Phoenix, Arizona, marking the third consecutive title change on the main card. The hard-hitting contest saw both competitors target injuries throughout the match, with...