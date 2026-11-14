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AEW Full Gear 2026 Spoilers: AEW To Unveil Special New Championship Title Belts Tonight
By Matt Boone,4 days ago
Ahead of tonight’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view, a special tease has been released by the company via social media. Heading into their highly-anticipated AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view event at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, the company released a teaser post via X, along with some photos, to hype up special new tribute AEW World Trios Championship title belts that will be featured on the show this evening.