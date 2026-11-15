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College football: Louisiana Tech clinches Sun Belt West title, spot in conference title game
By Russell Hedges,4 days ago
RUSTON — Louisiana Tech secured the Sun Belt Conference West Division championship in emphatic fashion Saturday afternoon, scoring a series-record 63 points and returning two interceptions for touchdowns in a 63-31 victory over Southern Miss at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs (8-2, 6-0 SBC) extended their winning streak to...