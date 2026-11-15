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Early Taste Experiences and Later Food Choices
By Valentina De Cosmi,4 days ago
Firstly, prenatal exposure, and then breastfeeding, have been associated with flavor stimulation and moderately lower childhood obesity risk in many studies [2,6,7]. Later on, the period of complementary feeding is also crucial, both for obesity prevention and for setting taste preferences and infant attitude towards food. Parents act by teaching children in different ways how, what, when, and how much to eat and by transmitting cultural and familial beliefs and practices surrounding food and eating [8]. Parents’ influence is significant: it is reflected both by what is on the plate and the context in which it is offered [9].