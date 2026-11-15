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Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes near Huntsville, felt in Weber and Davis counties
By Gephardt Daily Staff,4 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2026 (Gephardt Daily) — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck about 7 miles northwest of Huntsville on Saturday night, prompting reports of shaking from residents in Weber and Davis counties. The earthquake occurred at 6:40 p.m., according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, which classified...
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