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Flea Fest brings shoppers to the Burton Complex
By Karringtan Harris,5 days ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - From taxidermy displays to cracklins, Flea Fest brought crowds to the Burton Complex looking for an easy gift or a quick bite. “We find pepper jellies, soaps, goat milk soaps,” vendor Virginia Watkins said. “We find candies that you can’t find, freeze-dried, different things of that sort. Here, we have some incense. Just different things that you just don’t see every day.”