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EJ Smith: Works out for Kansas City
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
The Chiefs hosted Smith (undisclosed) for a workout Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log. Smith signed with the Chiefs in early May as an undrafted free agent and was with the team during OTAs and training camp. He was waived by the team with an injury designation in early September, but it appears the Texas A&M product is fully healthy and looking to catch on with a team in need of backfield depth.