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You Can Still Score A Full Meal For Under $10 At This Old-School Washington Drive-In
By Isaac Bailey,4 days ago
Somewhere in Shelton, Washington, there’s a drive-in that never got the memo about inflation, and the rest of us are absolutely better off for it. The Ritz Drive-In is the kind of place that makes you pull over, roll down your window, and wonder why you ever spent three times as much somewhere else for half the satisfaction.
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