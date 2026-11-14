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Laurel Man Killed After Striking Locomotive in Jasper County
By Shawn Dietz,2 days ago
A 43-year-old Laurel man is dead following a collision with a train earlier this week in Jasper County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened just before 1:45 Tuesday (11/10) afternoon at the intersection of County Road T-12 and North 39th Avenue East. Investigators say 43-year-old Carl J. Benskin of Laurel was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on County Road T-12 when he failed to stop at the railroad crossing and struck an eastbound locomotive.