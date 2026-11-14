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Iowa Falls Council to Weigh Park Upgrades, Parade Route
By Shawn Dietz,2 days ago
The Iowa Falls City Council will meet Monday (11/16) evening and consider several community upgrades, public safety items, and winter event plans. Under new business, council members will discuss proposals to install a new basketball Sport Court at Oak Park and place an ice skating rink at Estes Park. The council will also consider closing downtown streets from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on December 5th for a lighted parade, along with reviewing a proposal for an EMS Quick Response Vehicle and an agreement allowing Hawkeye Community College to use the EMS building for its paramedic program.