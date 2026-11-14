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Alden School Board to review elementary planning update Monday
By Mitch Williams,2 days ago
The Alden School Board will receive an update Monday on the Unified Elementary Committee’s work as it considers possible future arrangements for elementary education. The committee has completed tours of all three elementary schools and the middle school. Members were given reflection packets to complete before their next meeting, now scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17.