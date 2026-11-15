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Howard William Barnes
By Obituaries,4 days ago
Feb. 9, 1932 - Nov. 9, 2026. Howard William Barnes, 94, passed away on Nov. 9, 2026. Howard was born in Salt Lake City on February 9, 1932, to John Christopher and Bertha Brown Barnes. He grew up in Salt Lake City, where he attended Uintah Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High School, and East High School prior to attending Harvard College, where he earned a BA in Government in 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy as a line officer between 1955 and 1958. In the final year of his Navy service, he married Janet Louise Gordon in the Los Angeles Temple on Nov. 22, 1957.