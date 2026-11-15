undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
South St. Louis neighbors rally around family after 2-year-old dies in house fire
By Casey Zanowic,5 days ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Neighbors in South St. Louis are supporting some of their own after a house fire left a two-year-old dead and several others in the hospital. The St. Louis Fire Department said they were called to a home on Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:30 Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they said flames were already overtaking the house.