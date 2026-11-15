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Hainsworth made NHL debut 100 years ago, remembered for precision in goal
By Dave Stubbs,4 days ago
Montreal Canadiens goaltending legend Georges Vezina liked who he saw in the Kitchener Greenshirts net, George Hainsworth turning aside shot after shot during the early 1920s Ontario Hockey Association senior league game. Vezina turned to Canadiens coach Leo Dandurand, his companion on this impromptu scouting trip, and suggested that Hainsworth...