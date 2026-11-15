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LEADERBOARD REMAINS UNCHANGED AS NHRA FINALS CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLES HEAD TO SUNDAY
By Bobby Bennett,4 days ago
Ron Capps (Funny Car), Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) finished Saturday exactly where they started it – atop their respective qualifying fields for the season-ending In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip. Nobody managed to overtake Friday’s leaders during...