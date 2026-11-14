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Lady Eagles dominate paint scoring for SSAC win
2 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Faulkner attacked the basket with regularity Saturday, scoring 50 points in the paint to topple Blue Mountain Christian 76-60. The Lady Eagles took control of the game with a surge late in the first quarter that turned a narrow deficit into a double-digit lead.GraceAnne Rose started the 12-0 run when she caught an entry pass from Shauna Fletcher-Hill and turned baseline to bank it in at the 3:22 mark. Laylah Davis later caught the ball in the low block and spun back left to knock home a fadeaway jumper to move the Faulkner lead to 13-10. Ruthie Smith and Addison Cantrell played a little two-woman game in the corner that allowed the former to drain the first made three of the game for Faulkner. Addison Cantrell then followed with a three off a Rose assist to move the advantage to 19-10. Cantrell climbed a layup over the rim with four seconds left to leave Faulkner up 21-10 after the first 10 minutes.