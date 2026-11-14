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Football Storms Back to Win UMAC, Clinch NCAA Playoff Berth
3 days ago
MORRIS, Minn. – It may not have been the most efficient or stress-free route, but the University of Northwestern Football team has played its way back into the NCAA Division III Football Playoffs. Needing to win one of its final two games of the season to clinch the outright UMAC Championship, and the conference's automatic bid to the tournament, the Eagles suffered a setback in a home loss to Martin Luther last week, and found themselves trailing 10-7 in Saturday's regular season finale at Minnesota Morris. But a 21-0 run to close out the game left little doubt as to who are the kings of UMAC football in 2026, as UNW cemented its 19th conference championship in program history, and will be making its fourth appearance in the NCAA Playoffs.